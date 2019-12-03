Communities in Worcester County buried by more than 2 feet of snow

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some communities in Worcester County got more than two feet of snow over a three-day span.

A storm that began Sunday and lasted into Tuesday left behind a whopping 29 inches of snow in Ashburnham.

“This storm was a top-five storm for this time of year in the last 100 years for the town of Ashburnham,” Department of Public Works Director Steve Nims told 7NEWS.

When the snow finally stopped falling, Ashburnham resident Richard Burrows found himself on the roof of his home shoveling off massive mounds of snow.

7’s Steve Cooper joined Burrows to help clear the fresh powder.

When asked about the winter wallop, Burrows simply said, “I just take it how it comes, what can you do?”

Fitchburg checked in just behind Ashburnham with 27.4 inches of snow.

Royalston, Winchendon, Hubbardston, Sterling, and Lunenburg were buried by 25 inches of snow.

In total, more than a dozen towns and cities in the county saw at least 20 inches.

Plows trying to keep up with the storm’s heavy bands created large snow banks throughout the towns.

In Royalston, the snowbanks reached the top of the town’s post office.

