Communities preparing for high turnout ahead of early voting start

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts voters are getting ready to voice their choice this weekend and with ballot boxes popping up around the city, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced more access for people to make their picks.

Seventeen new boxes are being installed around the city just in time for early voting to begin on Saturday. Registered voters who live in Boston will also be able to cast their ballots at Fenway Park.

Walsh warned residents not to put the task off.

“The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 28. That’s a deadline,” he said. “My advice is do it today. Don’t wait until October 28. Get these ballots in your hands right now.”

Around the country, more than 17 million Americans have already voted. Many of them had to wait in long lines for several hours just to cast their ballots.

In Boston, more than 7,000 people have already voted by mail.

Walsh told voters to make sure they are following every instruction and fill out the ballot properly to make sure their vote is counted.

“When you mail it back you’ll put your ballot inside an envelope. You’ll sign that envelope as an affidavit. You’ll put that inside another envelope, a big white envelope where you can either put it in the mail or you can drop it off at a dropbox, or drop it off here at city hall, or drop it off at one of the early voting locations,” he explained.

Other communities around the state are also preparing for a high voter turnout.

Canton Town Clerk Tracy Kenney said efforts are being made to keep voters who show up in person on election day safe.

“We are requesting that all voters wear face masks,” she said. “We will also be providing sanitized writing implements to voters to mark their ballots. We’ll have hand sanitizer available if voters would like to use it and we will also be sanitizing voting booths each time they’re used.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)