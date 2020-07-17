Community activists in Roxbury asking for change to library’s name

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists in Roxbury are calling for a change to the renamed Dudley branch of the Boston Public Library.

Members of the Nubian Square Coalition are calling on the mayor to change the renamed Roxbury library to the Nubian library.

The library’s board of trustees approved the name change from Dudley to Roxbury library, but the group said there was no community input.

The area, formerly known as Dudley Square, was renamed Nubian Square a year ago after an ancient African civilization.

