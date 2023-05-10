BOSTON (WHDH) - Community and city leaders spoke out Wednesday after the latest in a string of shootings in Boston sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police said the people were injured in related shootings in Dorchester.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu later spoke with reporters, saying “We are putting our foot down that violence is not acceptable in the city of Boston.”

Emergency crews arrived on scene of one shooting outside the Dublin House pub just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A quarter mile away, investigators also blocked off part of Humphreys Place, where a large amount of crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the road.

New Democracy Coalition Founder Rev. Kevin Peterson and others have raised concerns this year about shootings and violent incidents in Boston.

“It’s painful to lose any life,” Peterson said on Wednesday. “To lose two lives at one time and then hear of the shooting this morning, it is distressing and it’s traumatizing for all people who are concerned.”

In her comments, Wu also discussed efforts to have conversations with community members.

“Whenever an incident does happen, there’s a community meeting that follows and so we’re working with community members now to make sure that we can really understand what is needed in every area,” she said. “Is it better lighting on the street? Is it other community partnerships or resources as we also respond to the incidents from law enforcement as well? We’re coming at this from every angle.”

Peterson said he believes the mayor and Boston’s police commissioner are focused on addressing the violence.

Still, he said he feels further community engagement could help.

“There needs to be a real reckoning within City Hall and within the police headquarters that this violent crime will not abate unless there is real partnership between community members and the police,” he said. “I think Mayor Wu is well-meaning and serious about addressing the problem, but she needs to take even further steps in terms of engaging with people on the ground, in the community who are being traumatized.”

Police data showed Boston already had 13 fatal shootings in 2023 as of Wednesday, up from just five fatal shootings at the same time in 2022.

This week, six people have been shot in Boston since Sunday, including two people who were killed Sunday night.

The man and woman who were injured in Wednesday morning’s incidents are expected to survive, officials said.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon and asked anyone with information to reach out.

