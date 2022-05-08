BOSTON (WHDH) - Mother’s Day is typically a day to help ease the burdens of those that do so much and thousands got into the spirit of the holiday this Saturday as the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley celebrated its’ annual Community Baby Shower.

The social services organization established 10 locations throughout the Boston-area that donators could drop off supplies for new and expecting mothers experiencing economic hardship to better help them navigate the waters of early parenthood.

It’s a task that is especially necessary this year according to United Way of Massachusetts President Bob Giannino.

“Families are struggling to get by due to the confluence of pandemic-related strains, from supply chain issues to the labor shortage, and now inflation is at its’ highest point in more than 40 years,” said Giannino. “The need for this annual community event has never been greater.”

Diapers, baby wipes, shampoo and blankets were among the goods distributed to the pre-registered families.

Those that dropped off supplies could also participate in games and dancing.

This is the 12th straight year United Way has hosted the event.

