FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont community has banned vaping in its town-owned spaces.

The Rutland Herald reports that the Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously Oct. 8 to add vaping to an existing ordinance regarding behaviors allowed in town-owned areas and playgrounds.

Violators could be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for second and recurring offenses. Those under 21 caught vaping in the designated areas could also be hit with mandated penalties under a state law.

A state law outlawing possession of vaping or tobacco products by anyone under the age of 21 went into effect July 1.

There is 60-day waiting period to implement Fair Haven’s vaping ban, which will take effect in early December.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)