The Dorchester community gathered Thursday night to honor a 15-year-old who was shot and killed near a playground in Boston Wednesday night, asking for an end to the violence.

“We shouldn’t have to do this with our kids,” said Dorchester resident Alexa Lust. “I shouldn’t have to be out here lighting candles, bringing balloons.”

According to Boston police, Curtis Ashford Junior, 15, was shot and killed near the Erie Ellington playground sometime after 7:30 p.m.

Ashford had just graduated from middle school earlier this summer. According to New Democracy Coalition founder Reverend Kevin Peterson, parents should not have to worry about the threat of gun violence on their children’s playgrounds.

“A playground is not supposed to be grounds for violence,” said Peterson.

The community now calls for change, asking for the violence to stop before it claims another young life.

“He was 15, just turned 15 three weeks ago, didn’t even see high school, said Lust. “How are we gonna make sure that the next kid is able to attend high school without being shot and killed on a playground. We need answers, and we need to figure out this ASAP.”

The investigation into the identity of the shooter is active and ongoing.