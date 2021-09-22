GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Georgetown students, parents, and alumni are pushing for progress following an alleged racist incident at a recent high school football game.

Coaches and players with Roxbury Preparatory Charter School say they were subjected to racial taunts and slurs during a game at Georgetown High School last Friday night.

The taunts and slurs were allegedly hurled at the Roxbury side all throughout the game, prompting a fight among players on the field. The game was ultimately called off.

Georgetown Public Schools Superintendent Carol Jacobs released a statement the following day saying that the district “will not tolerate racism in any form” and that they are working with police to investigate the incident.

An open letter to Georgetown Public Schools addressing the incident has since been signed by more than 350 members of the community.

The letter reads in part, “We are writing to urge Georgetown Public Schools to take actions to support students of color and Black lives everywhere…We believe that mere acknowledgement of the need for improvement is inadequate. We must, instead, make injustices explicit.”

It also lists demands that include holding trainings that focus on anti-racism and adding explicit language to handbooks condemning discrimination and hate speech.

The full letter can be read here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)