BOSTON (WHDH) - The six members of the legendary R&B group New Edition were honored during “New Edition Day” on Saturday, which featured a series of events, including a street naming ceremony and community block party in Roxbury

The group, founded in Roxbury in 1978, has had a profound impact on both the Boston community and the music industry as a whole, paving the way for pop and R&B stars worldwide.

For 40 plus years Members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill have garnered immeasurable success touring the world both individually and as a collective group. In 2017, the Multi-Platinum selling supergroup was honored with a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame

“It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to all of our City teams for their work in putting on this vibrant series of events that will bring community members together in recognition of our local, homegrown group. This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston’s neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride and community and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition’s tremendous impact.”

Ricky Bell said, “I am truly grateful for the privilege of being made a permanent fixture in our city that has played such a significant role in shaping our lives and career. It brings me immense joy to think that future generations of my family, friends, and #NE4Lifers from all over the world will be able to walk and drive down New Edition Way. This honor is mind-blowing in the most awesome way. 02119 IS and WILL always be my home.”

Bobby Brown added, “Boston is where it all began for us.This honor means the world to me.”

During a ceremony Saturday, Dearborn Street was designated as New Edition Way.

