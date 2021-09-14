LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered on Tuesday for a memorial service in honor of Lawrence Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 United States service members killed by a suicide bomber during evacuations at an airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

The Lawrence High School graduate was being honored at a public wake at Veterans Memorial Stadium that began at 11 a.m. It’s slated to run through 2 p.m.

Rosario Pichardo’s casket was carried into the stadium by several fellow Marines.

Video from the service showed a long line of people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, stopping in front of Rosario Pichardo’s casket to pay their respects.

Eulogies will be offered following public visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rosario Pichardo will then be buried in Bellevue Cemetry.

Rosario Pichardo’s body was flown to Logan International Airport on Saturday before being escorted to Lawrence in a public procession.

A sea of people lined the streets along the route to honor Rosario Pichardo’s service.

“This is a time to show Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo that we are with the family, that we are all together, that they’re not alone, and that we’ll always be there for her,” veteran Jackie Marmol said.

The New England Patriots also honored her before their first game of the season on Sunday by putting a tribute to her on their big screen.

Rosario Pichardo’s family held a private funeral Mass on Monday that was attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, as well as Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

“I’m proud of her service,” Markey said. “I’m proud of what she was doing, to protect women and children, especially, in Afghanistan. That’s who she was. She was the embodiment of everything that Lawrence and this community stands for.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.

