Community comes together to celebrate toddler with rare disease

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After several months of hospitalization for a rare disease, 1-year-old Bryce Derosier was welcomed home by his community with a birthday celebration.

Bryce has been at Boston Children’s Hospital since February battling Mitochondrial Disease, which led to a 20-hour seizure and coma.

With the help of his medical staff and local police officers, “almighty Brycey” as his mother likes to call him, was able to return home Friday.

The family said Bryce was in a coma for his first birthday so they celebrated it this weekend along with his sister’s third birthday, who has the same disease.

Bob Derosier, Bryce’s grandfather says it is clear how much the community cares. “Everybody here loves Bryce and I appreciate everything that everybody did for my family.”

The community has set up a GoFundMe page for those who are interested in offering their support.

