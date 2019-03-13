Community comes together to say final farewell to Methuen WWII vet

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen community came together Wednesday to say a final farewell to a World War II veteran.

The 95-year-old was laid to rest, but he had no living family to go to his funeral.

So, dozens of people from the community came out to pay their respects.

They say it’s important to pay respect to someone who dedicated his life to his country.

“I figured it was the right thing to do by giving (him) a proper funeral, fit for a warrior he deserves,” said one man who attended the funeral. “(It’s) very heartwarming to come out and see people come out for this gentleman. They didn’t know who he was.”

The veteran’s obituary says he fought in important battles like the invasion of Normandy and earned a Purple Heart for his service.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)