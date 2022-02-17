DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dover-Sherborn community is set to come together in remembrance of a high school senior who died in a tragic car crash last Saturday.

Visiting hours for 18-year-old Owen Bingham, of Sherborn, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish on South Main Street in Sherborn.

Sherborn police say they expect a large gathering of people to attend the wake service and will be closing a section of Route 27 during that time.

(2/2) Expect delays, seek alternate routes, and plan for additional travel time. Proper signage will be posted throughout town and officers will be stationed in the area to assist with traffic. Check back tomorrow for updates! — Sherborn MA Police (@SherbornPolice) February 17, 2022

Bingham’s funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at The Church of The Most Precious Blood on Centre Street in Dover. His funeral Mass will be live-streamed on harborview.live.

Bingham is being remembered as a bright light in the Dover-Sherborn High School community.

Principal John Smith says that Bingham was “somebody who this school system will never forget.”

“I’ve been in education 28 years and he is by far one of the most amazing kids that I had the chance to be around,” Smith added.

Bingham died after being ejected from a vehicle that had gone off Walpole Street in Dover, struck a guardrail, and came to a rest against a tree around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Bingham had reportedly been driving the car. His four teenage passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Grief counselors and therapy dogs have been made available to students and staff as they try to process Bingham’s passing.

Students have been honoring Bingham throughout the week.

On Monday, they held a memorial in the parking lot, and on Tuesday, they hung up a large sign that read, “We ♥ Owen Our #1 Fan” at a basketball game.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations go to Project 351, Inc. at 50 Congress Street, Suite 351, Boston, MA 02109.

