TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are set to come together Wednesday morning in remembrance of a Roxbury convenience store clerk who died a month after being shot during a robbery.

Tanjim Siam, 25, of Bangladesh, died Saturday morning when he was taken off life support, a family friend told 7NEWS.

Siam was working at M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue when he was shot on July 14.

Stephon Samuel, 25, of Lynn, is being held without bail in connection with the fatal shooting.

The Bangladesh Association of New England is holding a Janaza prayer for Saim at 175 Staples St. in East Taunton, beginning at 10 a.m.

