Community cracks down on abandoned cars

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in one Connecticut city are cracking down on abandoned cars, considered an eyesore by many residents.

Police in Stamford say Tuesday they have put stickers alerting owners on 65 vehicles across the city, in two days, warning they could be towed away.

The Stamford Advocate reports abandoned cars being left to rot in the street are a long running topic of public complaint.

Officers tagged cars that had been sitting in the same place for more than five days, which is the limit anyone can legally park their car on a city street.

Unregistered vehicles and those with the wrong license plates will be towed 24 hours after stickering.

