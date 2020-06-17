Community devastated after beloved school nurse shot, killed in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities have launched an investigation after a school nurse was fatally shot by a former neighbor at her home in Braintree on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The alleged shooter, 61-year-old Robert Bonang, of Marshfield, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge. He is currently being held without bail.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Acorn Street and Howie Road shortly before 11 a.m. found 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda suffering from gunshot wounds in the entryway of her front door, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Melchionda was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Melchionda, who served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools, was targeted by Bonang, according to Morrissey. A motive for the alleged murder was not immediately clear.

Bonang, wearing a brown uniform, allegedly knocked on Melchionda’s door and started shooting as soon as she opened it. Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that Bonang was also sporting a wig and had a rifle concealed in a cardboard box.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the area roped off with crime scene tape. Investigators could be seen scouring for evidence as neighborhood residents looked on.

Neighbors said Bonang moved out of the neighborhood about five years ago and that they offered feared for Melchionda’s safety.

In a statement, Weston Superintendent Dr. Midge Connolly said, “It is with the deepest grief that I share with you that Weston’s Director of Health Services and Field School Nurse, Laurie Melchionda, was tragically shot and killed outside her Braintree home this morning. We are reeling from this shocking and devastating news. Please join me in extending our heartfelt sympathies to Laurie’s family.”

Connolly said grief counselors will be made available in the coming days to assist students and staff with the “range of emotions that accompany such as tragic loss.”

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros also released a statement on Melchionda’s death, which read in part, “She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her, myself included.”

Those who knew her said she was an incredible woman with the community’s best interest at heart.

“She wasn’t only a school nurse. She was someone you could go to and talk to if you were having a rough time. A shoulder to lean on,” former student Isabella Macchi said. “She was just a great woman.”

The former students she cared for said she was more than just a nurse. To them, she was a mother figure.

“She was there for me every single day,” Abbey Smith said. “She would let me sit and calm down and she would like talk me through it and just like literally the kindest lady anyone has ever met.”

