WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Members of a Rhode Island community are fundraising for the Woonsocket boy who survived what police called a murder-suicide involving his parents.

Organizers of the fundraiser say they’ve raised more than $22,000 for the boy. WPRI-TV reports that 56-year-old Glenn Benvenuti shot and killed his ex-wife, 45-year-old Michelle Benvenuti, before killing himself on Sept. 30.

Responding police found them dead, but found the boy alive and unharmed. The child is currently in the care of relatives.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)