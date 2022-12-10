WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents gathered at the Woburn United Methodist Church on Saturday to honor the memory of all of those lost to gun violence as the nation prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Candles were lit during the Gun Violence Vigil and a series of speakers addressed the issue of gun violence, sang stories, shared stories of how it has impacted their lives, and remembered all of those killed.

“We give a lot of attention to the mass shootings and the school shootings but there are people every single day who we don’t hear about on the news and their families don’t get support,” said Woburn High School teacher Amy Cardoso.

Vigil organizer Diane Scinton said it’s important to raise awareness about gun violence and to find a solution regardless of politics.

“We have to be aware that there is something that needs to be done and we have to do it together and it has nothing to do with politics or anything, it has to do with safety,” she said.

