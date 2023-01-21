RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol-Plymouth hawks took the ice for the first time since the loss of their 16-year-old teammate who was killed in a crash in Berkley last weekend and honored him ahead of the sold-out match.

The crash on Myricks Street in Sharon around 7:30 a.m. Sunday left Dylan Quinn, of Rehoboth, a passenger in a Mazda pickup truck being operated by a 16-year-old male friend, dead from injuries sustained in the rollover.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the vehicle upside down in the middle of the road. The driver was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Quinn was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the two friends had just left a nearby Dunkin Donuts and were on their way back to Quinn’s friend’s home when the crash occurred. The vehicle was traveling south when it struck a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to rest back in the roadway.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of his family.

