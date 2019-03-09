Community gathers for funeral of North Attleboro firefighter

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Attleboro community gave a final farewell to the North Attleboro firefighter who died early this week while snow blowing his driveway.

Christopher Cornetta, 51, collapsed suddenly while snow blowing his driveway after Monday’s snowstorm. A plow drier saw Cornetta unconscious and called 911. He was later pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to North Attleborough Fire Chief Michael Brousseau.

Cornetta’s funeral was held at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in North Attleboro Saturday.

Cornetta served the department for 29 years and was a longtime youth football coach. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

