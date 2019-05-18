Community gathers for funeral of Rehoboth teen killed in dog attack

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rehoboth community gave a final farewell to the 14-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack last week.

Mourners arrived at the ceremony wearing green, Hazel’s favorite color.

Ryan Hazel, 14, was killed when the dogs he was caring for attacked him. He was a freshman at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

Police say four dogs were found in the back yard behind along with Hazel’s body.

The owner of the Dighton property is cooperating with police.

