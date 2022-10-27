RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues.

Having been missing for nine days, Colleen’s family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, who they have not had any contact with.

“The most important thing, at this point, is just to keep sharing, sharing her picture, sharing the flyer – it’s going to reach the right person one of these times,” her mother, Kristen Weaver said.

Courtesy of Raynham Police Department

“She has no money, she has no phone, she has no vehicle and it’s now been, I believe, nine days, so at this point, we’re very concerned for her safety, as all of you are,” said Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

Lawn signs asking for info on the missing teen have been going up across the area in recent days, in addition to electronic billboards in eastern Mass.

The FBI recently joined the search for the missing 16-year-old girl as well, whose loved ones believe may have been lured from her home by someone online

“My mind starts to go to – ‘where the heck is she?'” Kristen Weaver said earlier on Thursday. “What’s being done to her? Where is she being held?”

When asked what her biggest fear was now that over a week has passed with no contact from her daughter, Weaver said it is the fact that her daughter is somewhere possibly being held against her will.

“And that scares me so badly,” she said.

Weaver said she believes her daughter snuck out of their Raynham home on Oct. 18 to meet someone she connected with on social media.

“And the fact that she was able, in the middle of the night, to just leave without leaving a light on, leaving a door open, something is just – it blows my mind,” she said.

Colleen’s mother added that police have searched her daughter’s online history, looked through security cameras to try and track her path, and interviewed friends and family.

“There was a group of community members that did go behind the house and look through the powerlines unsuccessfully,” said Nichole Sliney, a volunteer who has been assisting with looking for the missing teen. “I know that the police have used their dogs to use scents and things like that.”

Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m., according to family members and police.

An investigation has indicated Colleen may have traveled about 100 miles away from home, which could include Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.

Weaver is described as being 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds, with red/pink hair and a pierced nose. She was likely wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings when she went missing.

“I really don’t believe that if she could, she wouldn’t reach out to somebody, you know, even if it wasn’t me, just somebody and the fact that she hasn’t has me thinking that she’s not being allowed to and that’s… it’s a nightmare,” Kristen Weaver said.

Anyone with information on Colleen’s whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

“I really, really, in my heart feel that if she could reach out to us or somebody, and just say ‘I’m OK, let my mom know I’m OK,’ because she knows we are so close, she knows what this is doing to me,” Weaver said while speaking to reporters Thursday night. “Just come home, just find someone to help you come home or just contact us, we’ll come get you – I don’t care where it is. We’ll come get you. I just want her home. Enough is enough. This is enough. I want to wake up from this nightmare – it’s enough.”

Police have said that so far, they have received 75 tips related to the search, all of which they are looking into.

