WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered in Warren Saturday to participate in a somber vigil marking 25 years since the disappearance of Molly Bish.

Bish was 16 years old when she was kidnapped while heading home from the pond she was working at as a lifeguard. Her remains were found three years later.

It was a horrible crime but during the ceremony, Bish’s family chose to focus on the good that can come from a tragedy.

Molly’s mother, Magi, said, “In our early days, fear followed us like a shadow but we quickly learned that it was our responsibility to keep our children safe. This motivated us to hold our first child safety event, we fingerprinted over 1,000 children.”

There have been tips, leads, and even a person of interest, but never an arrest made in connection with her disappearance.

“We’re working on the tips, the science gets better,” said Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early. “We don’t rest on any of our cases and this case has a special place in everyone’s hearts.”

Anyone with information about the abduction of Molly Bish, call the tip line at 508-453-7575.

