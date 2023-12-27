Many gathered in Boston on Tuesday to mark the first day of Kwanzaa.

For the holiday, families and communities come together to honor the past and celebrate African American culture.

“This is all about culture,” said event organizer Safiya Sanyika. “This is about respecting the elders and sharing stories, taking their stories and being able to pass them on.”

Tuesday’s celebration included live musical performances, fashion shows, and a market selling handmade objects.

Each day is represented by one of seven principles. Tuesday, the first day, celebrates the principle of Umoja, or unity. Wednesday is represented by Ujima, or collective work and responsibility.

An event marking the second night of Kwanzaa will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury.

