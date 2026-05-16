WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The feeling of grief was palpable at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Wellesley on Saturday as the community gathered to remember two little children who police say were murdered by their mother.

The two small caskets carrying Kai and Ella MacAusland making a last journey Saturday to their final resting place.

Seven-year-old Kai, a second grader at Schofield Elementary School,enjoyed bicycle rides, playing, and his new friends at school.

“He loved his family deeply and you could feel the love in everything about him,” Ariane Misialek said. “Kai held such a place in our family’s heart. Preston adored him, his very first best friend.”

And Ella, his 6-year-old sister. A precious little girl who loved to play dress-up.

“She was tiny but very fierce and such a presence,” Misialek added.

Prosecutors say their mother, Janette MacAusland, murdered the two children last month and then tried to take her own life.

Janette and Sam MacAusland were in the midst of a divorce that included a fight over custody.

Their father spoke publicly Saturday for the first time ince their death.

“The most wonderful thing I loved about them was in the way they helped each other,” he said.

MacAusland’s closing words on Saturday was a song written by Ella.

“Rainbow shine down on my family, rainbow shine down on my family. You’re such a pretty rainbow,” he said.

Janette MacAusland remains at Western Mass Regional Women’s Correction Center in Chicopee while awaiting trial.

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