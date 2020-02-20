Community gathers to pay tribute to 4 Mass. family members killed in FL crash

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Whitman community came together Thursday night to honor the lives of four family members killed in a tragic crash in Florida.

Julie Smith, 41, her 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, both of Whitman, and her 76-year-old mother, Josephine Fay, of South Weymouth, succumbed to their injuries after a truck rear-ended their rental van on State Road 429 in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday evening, causing it to roll over right when traffic was starting to slow down, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

Smith’s 11-year-old son, Jaxon, was found unresponsive and later died at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Employees at the Carousel Family Fun Center organized an event in the family’s honor and said they often came to the skating rink for fun.

A percentage of the admission price for each skater was donated to the Smith family memorial.

“Being a mother I think you just instantly have that connection where it just hits you even harder.” Jennifer Simpson, who attended the event, said. “Just makes you hug your kids, your family a little bit tighter.”

The children’s father, grandfather and two other siblings survived the crash.

They released a statement reading in part:

“The Fay / Smith Families greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers as we process the events of this horrific tragedy. We are truly heartbroken.

At Quincy College, news of the crash hit hard.

Josephine Fay worked as an instructor in early childhood education there for nearly two decades.

“It is devastating, you know, Jo had been retired for a few years but she, not only her students, she affected the lives of everyone she came in contact with,” Bob Baker, the Dean of Liberal Arts at the school said.

Her husband Bill fay was an interim director of the college’s Plymouth campus in the mid-2000s.

“You could not have met people who were kinder more loving, more giving than the Fays,” said close friend Steven Dooner.

Julie Smith worked as an investment trader for Liberty Mutual and the company said they are deeply saddened by the loss.

“Julie was a cherished employee and greatly touched the lives of all her colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Julie’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the firm said in a statement.

Whitman school officials say grief counselors will be made available for students and staff of the Whitman-Hanson community.

“This is a tragedy, and I believe I express the sentiments of all families, students and employees of the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District in saying that we mourn together during this incredibly difficult time,” Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said. “I encourage all families to have honest and open conversations with their children. We have activated all the resources at our disposal, and we will come together as a community to support each other and support our students who have suffered this terrible loss.”

Daycare manager Darlene Staples looked after all four siblings who were in the van, including the 5-year-old twins who were enrolled at the Merry Deb Child Care & Learning Center in Whitman.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken,” she said. “We’re just trying to get through today. I’ve never in my life, in all the years I’ve done this, ever had to deal with anything like this.”

Whitman Youth Soccer is holding a candlelight prayer service for the family Friday at 7 p.m. at the Whitman Middle School soccer field.

