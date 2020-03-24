Community gives Westford teen socially distant escort to final cancer treatment

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westford teen got a ride she’ll never forget when her neighbors formed a surprise cheer squad for her final chemo treatment Tuesday.

Sydney Harding had been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma but is now cancer free. Her family originally planned to throw her a party for the final treatment, but the coronavirus made it necessary to improvise.

Instead, they moved the surprise to the streets, and friends and neighbors lined the sidewalks to send the 15-year-old off.

“I hope she thinks that we all care about her, we all have a tight-knit community,” said neighbor Lauren Flaherty.

Neighbors made signs and rang bells, and other people showed up along the route to the hospital — which Sydney traveled with a police escort.

“This has been huge for the neighborhood, everyone has tried to help the best we could and we are all really excited for her and really happy,” said neighbor Julie Doherty.

