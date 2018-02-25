WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A young woman from Winchester is being remembered for her contributions to the community. Police say a man approached a woman from behind at a public library near Boston and stabbed her repeatedly with a hunting knife, killing her and injuring an elderly man who came to her aid.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old woman, now identified as Deane Kenny, was seated at one of Winchester Public Library’s reading rooms Saturday morning when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed her with a 10-inch knife.

Police say there is no motive determined yet.

Ryan said the woman headed toward the door and a number of people came to her aid, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Kenny was home from college for the weekend, according to friends, and was studying at the library.

Loved ones say Kenny was in medical school and was studying to be a holistic doctor — they called her a healer. She spent her time volunteering at a Winchester church and synagogue caring for children in and outside of the congregations.

Yao and the victim both went to Winchester High school, but there is still no word on a motive at this time.

Yao is charged with murder and will appear in court Monday. A phone number for him could not be found.

The Winchester Public Library will remain closed for several days. They released a statement that said in part, “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized.”

