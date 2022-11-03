BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon.

Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.

Officers said Goncalves’ 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

“They say she was attacked right outside her car while her granddaughter was in the backseat,” said Goncalves’ nephew Pedro Rosario. He said that the child is safe but his family is now desperate for answers. “We’re still in shock over what took place, what happened, put the pieces together.”

Officials arrested the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, Wednesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim J. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. It’s unclear why the suspect is hospitalized.

Cruz said his office has found no record of domestic violence between the accused attacker and the victim, but he couldn’t specify their exact relationship.

“They’ve had a substantial relationship over a number of years,” said Cruz.

“She was a very hard-working, independent, strong-minded woman – always looking out for her kids,” said Rosario. “(She was) very loved and as you can see, there’s people here, neighbors, not only family, but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well, supporting us.”

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

