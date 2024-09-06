LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence community is mourning the loss of a mother.

The police department held a vigil Thursday night to celebrate the life of 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos, who was found dead in Haverhill on Tuesday, three days after being reported missing.

Crowds gathered on Broadway in Lawrence, some wearing shirts bearing Flaz-Burgos’ face. Many lit candles and said prayers as the community grieved the tragic loss.

Those who knew Flaz-Burgos said they were devastated by her passing.

“She was the person who always talked to me, ‘How do you feel? How are you doing today? Do you need me for something?’,” said coworker Denis Vasquez. “All her clients remember her as a lovely person.”

Cristian Montero, 35, also of Lawrence, was held without bail Wednesday after his arraignment in connection with her death.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said police arrested Montero on Tuesday.

Initially charged with witness intimidation and misleading an investigation, District Attorney Paul Tucker said Montero could face an added murder charge based on the results of Flaz-Burgos’ autopsy.

“It is a tough day for the City of Lawrence,” said Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña in a statement Wednesday morning. “It is not easy for the family or the community, but we thank everyone for working together.”

Montero is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 11.

Relatives of Flaz-Burgos are currently planning her funeral.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)