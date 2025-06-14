CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Chelsea public school student was detained by ICE on Friday and transferred to a holding facility in Plymouth, his family says.

Belizario A. Benito Vazquez had appeared before an immigration judge in May as part of his regular monthly visits, and appeared to be moving to the next stage of the process when he received a request from ICE to appear at their offices on Friday morning. He was detained at that time.

A family spokesman says Belizario has no criminal record and is attending school regularly.

The Vazquez Family says they are seeking asylum in the U.S. from Guatemala due to an abusive family situation and threats from Guatemalan gangs. His mom, Marta, and his older brother, Alexander, immigrated to the U.S. five years ago, both have clean records, possess work permits and have been compliant with the asylum process.

His mother, Marta, spoke at a United We Stand Rally at Chelsea City Hall. Her statement was translated.

“Please release my son, let him continue his asylum process and his education, please don’t send him back to an abusive home and the violence he fled in Guatemala, I fear that sending him back would be a death sentence.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

