Community holds vigil for Jassy Correia

A community in mourning held a vigil Thursday night for Jassy Correia.

The 23-year-old mother was found dead in the trunk of her alleged kidnapper’s car last week and will be laid to rest in Dorchester this weekend.

Her family still coming to grips with their loss.

“I really can’t talk right now because she’s my cousin, and I’ve been grieving. It’s overwhelming, she’ll be missed a lot,” said Correia’s cousin, Fernanda.

Correia was kidnapped after leaving Venu nightclub Feb. 23.

Police later arrested 32-year-old Louis Coleman in her kidnapping and death. They stopped his car in Delaware several days after her disappearance and found her body in the trunk.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross came by Thursday night to offer their support.

Those at the vigil said the grim nature of Correia’s death has been especially hard.

“How are we going to explain this to our young people. It’s sad enough that there are so many guns that kill our children, but for someone to go to a club on her birthday and just … have her happy years taken away, take her life, that’s just really tough for the community,” said Isauia Mendes.

Those who knew Correia took a moment to remember her for the person she was.

“Humble. Sweet,” said Queen Wornum. “As a parent, I just couldn’t imagine. It crushed my heart.”

They say her death has taught them that safety can never be taken for granted.

“We have adult children, but we have to continue to follow up with them and what they’re doing,” Wornum said.