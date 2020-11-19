Community honors Arlington soldier who died in helicopter crash in Egypt

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members and loved ones honored an Arlington native on Thursday who died while serving overseas in the U.S. Army.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, was one of five United States Army soldiers who died on Nov. 12 when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea, due to a mechanical failure, according to the Army.

On Thursday, Ghabour’s remains and his family were escorted from Hanscom Air Force Base, starting at the Lexington line, to The Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in West Roxbury, where a private service will be held for Ghabour at 9:30 a.m.

Community members paid tribute to Ghabour by lining the procession route, while following social distancing guidelines.

“Our community has lost a hero, and tragically, we now have a Gold Star family,” the town said in a statement. “Arlington stands by its commitment to provide support for the family.”

Ghabour’s younger brother, Muhaned, said he set an example for him and their sisters and made his family proud.

“He just taught me so much as far as being compassionate, taking responsibility, doing the right thing even when it’s not popular,” Muhaned Ghabour recalled. “My brother was honestly such a caring, compassionate person. He really stood by his morals and he loved helping people. He wanted to serve his country because I think of that. His desire to help people and fight for our country and be a part of something bigger.”

His friend, Cheryl Mahigiam, reiterated that Ghabour would always go out of his way to help others.

“He was an amazing human being. He would do anything for anyone,” she said. “He passed away doing something that everyone would expect him to be doing.”

Marwan graduated from Arlington High School in 2010 and joined the Army in 2018.

