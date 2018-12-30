Community honors Sgt. Sean Gannon at annual Yarmouth police run

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The men and women serving the Yarmouth community received a special show of support at the annual holiday run hosted by the police department.

The Yarmouth Police Department BLUE Holiday Run/Walk took on a new meaning this year after Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty in April.

“I think everybody likes to participate, especially in this kind of effort to support the community and any special needs,” Tom Cugno, a volunteer, said.

The 4.2-mile course began and ended at the Yarmouth police department where there’s a memorial in honor of Gannon.

“To come together with the Cape Cod Athletic Club and Americans of all walks of life, it’s a good way to end the year,” Yarmouth Police Chief Steven Xiarhos said.

Organizers say more people line up for this growing tradition each year.

