CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelsea community is in mourning after one teenager was killed and another was injured in a stabbing incident over the weekend.

Police were still looking for a suspect Monday in the violent attack that happened on Saturday night as students were set to return to school with extra support after gathering Sunday to remember their classmate.

Officers responding to a reported incident on Eastern Avenue around 8:45 p.m. that night found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims, 17-year-old Juan Carlos Lemus, died.

The other, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I saw a kid here he was just full of blood trying to stop every car he could see just to try and get some help, nobody was stopping for him,” said Sebastion Gonzalez, who called 911. “So I came in and told him ‘Hey, are you ok?’ and once I saw that his back was full of blood I just called the cops immediately.”

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young. We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us.”

Chelsea Public Schools also issued a statement, saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences and support to the family and friends of Juan Carlos Lemus during this incredibly difficult time. We want to remind everyone that our counseling services are available to provide help to anyone in need, and we encourage those seeking support to reach out. The loss of Juan Carlos has deeply affected us all, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his loved ones.”

No arrests have been made.

