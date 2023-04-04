RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Randolph remembered a fallen hero in a unique way this week.

Police joined family and friends of the late Boston Police Sergeant Dennis ‘DJ’ Simmonds at the Randolph High School Alumni Basketball Game, celebrating Simmonds on his birthday at a gym named in his honor.

Following the Boston Marathon bombing, Sgt. Simmonds was injured in 2013 during the shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers in Watertown when an explosive device detonated near him. A year later, he died from a brain aneurysm linked to those injuries.

Since his loss, community members and law enforcement have continued to honor his memory, including dedications such as the gym at Randolph HS and a playground in Randolph, where Simmonds grew up.

According to the Boston Police Department, the Simmonds Family Foundation in Dennis’ name provides scholarships to Randolph HS graduates who pursue degrees in criminal justice and law enforcement. Donations from this week’s event also went to the Dennis “DJ” Simmonds Unsung Hero Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)