BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday.

The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 12 Helen St. around 3 p.m. Monday found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

During Friday’s arrest, officers also recovered a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old juvenile from Whitman. He was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)