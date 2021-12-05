BOSTON (WHDH) - Religious and political leaders lit up Copley Square on the eighth night of Hanukkah Sunday.

Gov. Charlie Baker helped light the Grand Boston Menorah, which is the tallest menorah in New England.

“Those candles, which stand for and represent many things, fundementally are all about the right to practice your religion freely and without harm or persecution,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)