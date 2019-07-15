Community lighting up Weymouth in honor of fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth community plans to light the city up in honor of Sgt. Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

A Facebook event invites people to illuminate Weymouth using blue lights as “a very small but touching way to honor Michael.”

Chesna was killed last July while investigating reports of an erratic driver.

Investigators say a man threw a large rock at Chesna, grabbed his gun and repeatedly shot him.

Chesna, who spent six years with the department and was an Army veteran, left behind a wife and two children.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)