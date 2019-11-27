BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer’s kind act of helping an elderly woman cross a busy street in West Roxbury touched a fellow community member.

The office of Boston Police Commissioner William Gross received pictures Tuesday from the community member who witnessed the officer helping an elderly woman cross Centre Street before patiently sitting with her at a bus stop.

“I’m sure it’s one of those things the officer, and officers like him, do all the time and probably think nothing of it. But, it meant something to me,” the person wrote to Gross’ office. “I’d like to say thank you for keeping her and the rest of us safe.”

The community member added that the kind act “not only caught my eye, but also earned my admiration and appreciation.”

