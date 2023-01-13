CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at a meeting with city officials Thursday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police last week.

The meeting was intended to address community concerns, as officials say they want to restore trust between the community and police.

Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by an officer on Jan. 4 when police say he came at them with a knife.

Police say they first used a non-lethal round to try to stop Faisal, but that round was unsuccessful in stopping him, and an officer then fired a shot that killed him.

The officer who shot Faisal is now on leave.

