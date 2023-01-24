BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members were waving signs and handing out flyers to passing cars in East Boston on Tuesday as they held a vigil to raise awareness about Reina Morales Roja, who hasn’t been seen since November.

The Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts organized the vigil outside Boston Police headquarters, during which those gathered lit candles, prayed for Roja and her family, who live in El Salvador.

Police say Roja was last seen getting into a car on Benning Street on Thanksgiving weekend before getting dropped off in Somerville.

Rep. Adrian Madoro, 1st Suffolk (D) was among those who turned out to pass out signs, saying, “I am a mom, I have two girls, and I’m so sad for this, that’s why we’re moving for this.”

She added, “We need to stand together as a community to let Reina’s family know and everyone else in this community, that when someone goes missing… we will do everything we can.”

Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts will be meeting with police on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Roja is urged to call Boston police.

