Community members gather to remember Abington family killed in tragic murder suicide

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Abington gathered Thursday night to make green ribbons in support of the family killed in a tragic murder-suicide.

The ribbons will be placed in different parts of the town to remember the Zaccardi family after police said the father shot and killed his wife and three children before taking his own life on Monday.

People at the event said they wanted to honor the family’s memory.

“It hit the community hard. The community wants to show the family that they are here for them, they’re supporting them and that they are grieving with them,” one woman said.

The town will hold a celebration of life event remembering the victims on Monday.

