MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the community came together in Manchester, N.H., Monday to honor the life of a baby found dead in a pond in March.

The infant’s identity remains unknown, but organizers said they wanted to make sure she was properly laid to rest. A funeral service was held at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, which was open to the public.

The child’s remains were found in the water at Pine Island Park. Manchester police have not determined her cause of death, but are calling it suspicious.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to a break in the case. Manchester police can be contacted at 603-716-7236 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.

