WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A community in Rhode Island lit up the sky for a 2-year-old battling a rare form of cancer.

Rowan Shaw participated in a clinical trial in Boston last week and received a welcome home parade when he returned to Warwick.

Rowan watched through a window as police officers, firefighters and others drove by with their lights flashing.

People also dropped off gifts and offered well wishes to Rowan.

