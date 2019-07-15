Community members hold vigil for young girl killed in crash

A heartbroken community gathered to remember a little girl who was killed in a crash in Lawrence Sunday night.

Taysha Rohena Silva,11, of Peabody was killed in a head-on collision that left her 29-year-old mother, her mother’s 27-year-old boyfriend, her 8-year-old sister, and her 15-year-old cousin seriously injured.

Her family still coming to grips with their loss.

“It is killing me inside like I have cried for these past few days. I legit have no more tears coming out.”

Residents made a memorial consisting of candles, flowers and other items at the scene of the crash.

“Too many precious lives are being taken by these people that want to be so negligent,” one woman said. “It doesn’t make any sense, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Silva’s father said he wants his daughter to be remembered for her bubbly personality and her love of cars.

Those who attended the vigil say they are heartbroken thinking about the little girl whose life ended too soon.

“If you get pulled over, it’s just a $40 bill,” her father said. “A $40 bill is cheaper than a person’s life you know. There is no money that could replace that and here I am with my daughter’s death. I am not going to get that back.”

The driver, Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence, pleaded not guilty at Brigham & Women’s Hospital to charges including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating with a suspended license, and failure to stop for a police officer, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A tearful Lima was ordered held without bail as he laid handcuffed to the bed.

Prosecutors say when officers approached Lima’s car at a traffic stop, he sped away, lost control as he turned onto Winthrop Avenue, and crossed into the southbound travel lane, striking a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on.

Surveillance video captured witnesses rushing to help the five people inside the Honda.

Silva was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the DA’s Office said.

The four other occupants remain at a Boston hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

