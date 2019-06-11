MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden community members are holding a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in remembrance of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in his neighbor’s pool last month.

Jeremiah Joseph passed away on May 30 after being found in the pool by officers responding to a report of a missing child on Princeton Road, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint statement.

He was taken by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.

Community members are expected to gather outside of Imani Temple Ministries on Salem Street at 7 p.m. to honor the boy.

