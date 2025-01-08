BOSTON (WHDH) - A vigil was held Tuesday in Dorchester in memory of a teenager fatally stabbed in Brockton over the weekend.

A Dorchester gymnasium was packed to remember Kyre Ambrose, 19, whose family says dancing was always a part of his life.

“From the second he could even walk, he was performing. It was something that was instinctual in him, to be able to just make people smile,” said Julianna Cumberbatch-Woods, Ambrose’s godmother.

Ambrose was found stabbed to death Saturday inside his family home in Brockton, officials said.

An 18-year-old suspect, Jayden Fernandez, of Dorchester, remained held without bond Tuesday night. He is due back in court next month.

No possible motive had been given as Ambrose’s family came together to grieve.

“As you can imagine, it’s been pretty tough. It’s one thing when it’s a car accident, you kind of know what it’s like. But when you know that somebody else is responsible for his life being taken, that’s tragic. And it’s been really hard to deal with that unexpected loss,” Cumberbatch-Woods said.

From a young age, Ambrose loved to dance, which is why his vigil was filled with dancing. Many traveled from across the country to celebrate his life.

Alexandra Kennedy danced with Ambrose at Bridgewater State University.

“I feel really bad that this amount of people lost someone so dear to them and something needs to be done about the violence. I know this didn’t need to happen. It was very unnecessary and it’s really upsetting because he had a future ahead of him. He really did,” Kennedy said.

The night ended with a balloon release for the young performer.

