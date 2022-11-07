BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends remember their neighbor Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as one of two people shot in the neighborhood Sunday night.

The other person remains in the hospital.

“Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend of Pizarro said. “I hear shots outside, you know. I don’t really hang outside, so it was just a horrible thing.”

At 48 years old, Pizarro was a husband and a dad.

Breaking: While friends remember victim they say was killed Sunday night on Orlando Street in Mattapan , Boston Police say they’ve made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting last night..Police Commissioner speaking out at 4:30 this afternoon #7News pic.twitter.com/I6h9oWmxbM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 7, 2022

Officials spoke on the violence Sunday night.

“This is tough, this is getting tough to take,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden had similar sentiments, and said: “This is tragic, and we simply cannot allow our communities to continue to be torn apart.”

Sharla Solomon watched her relatives play in the park Monday, and mentioned the impact of the violence on her family. Her 8-year-old cousin said he doesn’t want to live in the city anymore.

“This baby is saying he doesn’t want to live in Boston, because it’s bad,” Solomon said. “He hears the news and he hears us adults having these conversations about these killings, it’s just sad, it’s tragic.”

Something has to be done, residents said.

“You still have to live your life, correct? But you also have to watch over your shoulder, you pray you’re not at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

