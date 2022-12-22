WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are taking a stand after racist graffiti was found near Wayland High School.

Students and their families stood outside the school Wednesday with signs of peace and love. They said they are hoping to counteract the hateful message left on the side of the community building facing the road in front of the high school.

“It is important that we’re teaching all of our children to be allies and that when they see something is not just, they stand up and speak out,” said local parent Jen Ryan.

Police say the racist graffiti targets Superintendent Omar Easy. A joint statement from the town, police, and School Committee reads in part:

“We do not tolerate any acts of hate in Wayland and we want to reassure our community that we are taking this incident very seriously. The person or people found responsible will be held accountable…”

Wayland is part of the METCO program, which buses students from the city to the suburbs.

“This act does not merely attempt to intimidate a single person,” METCO said in a statement. “Students see this malicious act and absorb its message. The increasingly diverse student body in Wayland, including the roughly 150 students of color who live in Boston and enroll through METCO, are ebing targeted as well.”

The graffiti in Wayland comes just days after school officials at Quincy High School said they found racist graffiti targeting the principal in a boys bathroom stall.

